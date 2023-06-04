SC/ST Act case against theatre staff dropped as probe finds viewers were MBC

CHENNAI: City Police have dropped the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the staff of Rohini Cinemas in Koyambedu after it was found that the persons they stopped from entering were holding MBC certificates.

Two staff, M Ramalingam and C Kumaresan were booked by CMBT police after they did not allow people to enter the cinema hall despite possessing valid tickets. The incident happened on March 30. A video of the incident went viral on social media after which police rushed to the scene. Initially, it was believed that the viewers were from Narikurava community and police registered cases under section 341 of IPC (wrongful restraint) and sections of the SC/ST Act.

After investigations revealed the complainants belonged to MBC category and not tribal community, City police, who are preparing to file a chargesheet in the case, have dropped the SC/ST Act.