Tribal people allegedly stopped at Chennai theatre for Pathu Thala show

CHENNAI: Chaos prevailed at Chennai's popular multiplex, Rohini Silver Screens, after reports surfaced that the management has allegedly stopped people belonging to ST community from watching the movie.

Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala released today across the State to a frenzied opening.

A video shot by a person outside the theatre alleged that the management has disallowed a family because they belonged to ST community - Narikuravar. Soon the video went viral resulted in a backlash against the theatre.