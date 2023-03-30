Tribal people allegedly stopped at Chennai theatre for Pathu Thala show

CHENNAI: Chaos prevailed at Chennai's popular multiplex, Rohini Silver Screens, after reports surfaced that the management has allegedly stopped people belonging to ST community from watching the movie.
Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala released today across the State to a frenzied opening.
A video shot by a person outside the theatre alleged that the management has disallowed a family because they belonged to ST community - Narikuravar. Soon the video went viral resulted in a backlash against the theatre.
Under these circumstances, the theatre management issued a statement clarifying the matter. ''A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch 'Pathu Thala' movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities,'' it said in a statement. Children below 12 years cannot be permitted to watch U/A rated movies as per the law, it added. ''Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family which had come with children aged 2,6,8 and 10.'' ''However, since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem... the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time,'' the statement read. The theatre management later released a video of the family enjoying the action flick.
Inputs from PTI
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android