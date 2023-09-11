SCERT to prepare common quarterly Q-paper for classes 6-12

CHENNAI: After the discussion regarding the National Assessment Survey (NAS), the Samagra Shiksha (SS) had confirmed that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will prepare a common question paper for conducting quarterly exams for students in classes 6 to 12 in September.

The State project officer of SS held a discussion regarding the NAS-based test and quarterly exams for students this academic year.

After the discussion, it was confirmed that the State assessment cell, SCERT will be preparing a question paper for quarterly exams set to begin from September 15. It has also prepared a common question paper for conducting learning outcomes/competency-based tests for classes 6 to 9 in August this year, stated SS officials. SCERT formulated a common time-table and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting exams this year.

Subsequently, in view of this, a test run was also held to check the capacity of the web portal under the education department and the status of the distributed printers between August 29 and September 1. For smooth functioning of the exams, SS has directed the director of both school and elementary education to inform the district officials about the upcoming exams.

The quarterly exams for classes 6 to 10 will begin on September 19 and end on Sept 27. Exams for classes 6 to 8 are scheduled from 10 am. Students of classes 9 and 10 will write the exams from 2 pm.

Exams for classes 11 and 12 will begin on September 15 and end on Sept 27. Class 11 exams will start at 9:30 am, and from 1:15 pm for Class 12.

The mid-term break for students in classes 1 to 3 has been announced from September 22 to October 2. For classes 4 to 12, the break is from September 27 till October 2.