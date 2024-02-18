CMDA lodges complaint against 2 staff for 'leaking information'

CHENNAI: An official with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has approached the City police seeking action against two technical staff, claiming that they 'leaked official information' to the press.



In a complaint to the CMBT Police station in Koyambedu, an engineer with CMDA has named two staff, working as technical assistants for forwarding official mails to persons in the mainstream and independent media.

Police sources said that a mail was sent from the CMDA office in Koyambedu to the private firm, BVG India Private Limited regarding the construction of the Kilambakkam bus terminus and these official mails were transferred after which details regarding the same came as news in print and social media.

The engineer demanded police action against the two technical staff for leaking information. Police have acknowledged the complaint and issued a CSR (Community Service Register).

An FIR is yet to be registered.