Sanchu Animal Hospital launches summer vaccination camp for dogs and cats from June 3-5

CHENNAI: Sanchu Animal Hospital has announced its exclusive summer vaccination camp for pets, ensuring their health and safety during summer. Scheduled from June 3 to June 5, from 10 am to 8 pm daily, this initiative aims to protect furry companions against vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly prevalent during this season.

Pet owners can avail of vaccinations at all Sanchu Animal Hospital outlets with a discount of up to 50 per cent, along with complimentary consultation services. With accessible pricing covering multiple diseases in a single package, the initiative aims to simplify the process of ensuring pets' health. Beyond individual pet care, the campaign emphasises the importance of regular vaccinations and preventive healthcare. Promoting awareness among pet owners contributes not only to the well-being of pets but also to broader community health, controlling the spread of infectious diseases. To schedule appointments, visit sanchuanimalhospital.com or contact 9355053890.