Saidapet petrol bunk roof collapse: Bunk Manager arrested for negligence

CHENNAI: A day after the roof of a petrol bunk collapsed killing one and injuring seven people, Saidapet police booked a case against the bunk management and arrested the manager.

The manager, Vinoth was booked under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

The deceased, Kandasamy (30) was a staff at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bunk on East Jones Road in Saidapet.

Seven others- V Sathishwaran, 25, C Suresh Kumar, 32, S Sarvaraj, 25, R Sakthivel, 31, S Velu, G Dhanasekar, 46, M Povarasan, 28, P Rajiv Gandhi, 31, E Rajiv Gandhi, 31, E Kandasamy, 65, and P Etiappan, 33 - were injured and are being treated at Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) and Kalaignar Centenary hospital.

The incident happened around 7 pm on Friday when motorists sought refuge in the petrol bunk from the rains. Fortunately for those caught under the metal roof, the fire and police stations were just about a 100 metres from the scene, which resulted in help reaching the place soon.

On Saturday, the bunk was fully cleared of the debris. Apart from the roof being supported by only two columns, rain water had accumulated on the roof which led to the collapse, police said.