Petrol bunk’s metal roof collapses in Saidapet after rains; one dead, seven injured

CHENNAI: A person died and seven others suffered serious injuries after the metal roof of a petrol bunk in Saidapet collapsed on Friday evening.

Several members of the public had sought shelter under the petrol bunk on East Jones road after rains when the incident happened.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bunk has been on operation for about 17 years and the metal roof was supported by only two columns.

The roof collapsed around 7 pm. Fortunately, for the victims, the TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) station and the police station are less than 100 metres away and help immediately reached the scene. Workers and officials from the Highways department office in the building adjacent to the petrol bunk attended to the rescue efforts

Public too pitched in with rescue efforts and managed to secure some of the injured.



Health Minister M Subramanian who reached the scene confirmed that one person had died on the spot.

A person associated with the management of the bunk confirmed to DT Next that the deceased, Kandasamy (30) was a staff at the bunk.

“Seven persons are seriously injured. Four of them are under treatment at Government Royapettah Hospital and three are under treatment at Kalaignar Centenary hospital,” the Minister said.

The authorities are in talks with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to remove the metal roof and structures which has collapsed.

“We could not risk using electrical cutters or even the manual cutters of Highways department or the city corporation as it is a petrol bunk and there is a risk of aggravation of the incident if improper methods are used,” Minister Subramanian said.

For now, the police and fire department have confirmed that there is no other person who is caught under the collapsed roof.

Saidapet Police have registered a case and are investigating.