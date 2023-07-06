Ruckus at Wimco Nagar railway station: 3 college students arrested

CHENNAI: Three students of Presidency College were arrested on Thursday by a special team of the government railway police in connection with creating a ruckus and breaking the window of a suburban electric train in Wimco Nagar railway station on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused students threw stones at the train due to a clash with the Pachaiyappa's College students.

A press note from the railway police said that the police arrested S Sarveshwaran (22), G Giritharan (19) and K Mouleeshwaran (18) under the provisions of IPC section 147, 148, 294 (b), 332, 336, 506 (ii) and section (3) of the Tamil Nadu Poperty (Prevention of damage and loss) Act 1992 r/w 152,153 of the Act.

According to the police on Wednesday around 3 pm, when a suburban train bound for Sullurpet from Chennai Central stopped at Wimco Nagar Railway Station, the three were seen walking with knives and stones.

They got near the train and suddenly threw the stones that they were carrying at the Pachaiyappa's College students who were travelling on the train. The windows of the train were shattered.