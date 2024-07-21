Rs 4 crore cash seizure case: Money traced to Sowcarpet jeweller, say cops

CHENNAI: In a recent development in the Rs 4 cash seizure case, the money has been traced to a jeweller in Sowcarpet, according to police.

Cash worth Rs 3.99 crore was seized at the Tambaram railway station from three persons travelling in the Nellai Express on April 6 this year.

Police today said that the money had changed hands from the Sowcarpet-based jeweller to the accused persons before they were caught red-handed while boarding the Nellai Express, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Three months ago, based on a tip-off about cash being carried in the two-tier AC coach of the Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express, the Election Commission’s flying squad along with the Tambaram Police rushed to the Tambaram railway station and apprehended the trio --- S Sathish and S Naveen of Agaram in Chennai and S Perumal of Srivaikundam of Thoothukudi district. They were carrying cash to the tune of Rs 4 crores in travel bags and trolleys.

As the seizure happened less than two weeks ahead of Lok Sabha election polling in Tamil Nadu, it triggered a political storm, especially after it emerged that the arrested persons were allegedly linked to Nainar Nagendran, the BJP's Tirunelveli candidate and vice-president of the party's state unit.

Nainar Nagendran had appeared before the CB-CID last Tuesday for an enquiry.