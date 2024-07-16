Cash seizure case: BJP’s Nainar grilled for hours by CB-CID sleuths

CHENNAI: BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday appeared before the CB-CID headquarters in the city for an inquiry into the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore cash from three persons travelling in the Nellai Express in April this year.

After hours of inquiry, the BJP legislator who met the media persons said, “I told them (investigators) that I have no connection with the cash seized from the trio on the Nellai Express train. I was busy in my constituency, campaigning.”

The case was initially with the Tambaram city police and eventually, it was transferred to the CB-CID. It is to be noted that this was the first time Nagendran appeared for inquiry in connection with the cash seizure. The Tambaram Police had issued a summon to the BJP legislator, but he had then sought more time.

Based on a tip-off about cash being carried in the two-tier AC coach of the Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express, the Election Commission’s flying squad along with the Tambaram Police nabbed the trio - S Sathish and S Naveen of Agaram in Chennai and S Perumal of Srivaikundam of Thoothukudi district on April 6.

According to the police, one among the three arrested, S Sathish (33), was the manager of Hotel Blue Diamond in Purasawalkam owned by Nainar Nagendran.