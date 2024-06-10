Rs 35 crore worth of cocaine seized at Chennai Airport, Indonesian national arrested

CHENNAI: In a major drug bust, DRI officials at Chennai International Airport seized 3.3 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 35 crore and arrested an Indonesian national.

The drugs were hidden in a secret compartment in the accused's luggage.

According to officials, the accused, a 26-year-old Indonesian national, arrived at Chennai Airport on a flight from Thailand.

He was detained after suspicious behavior and upon searching his luggage, the drugs were found.

The investigation revealed that the accused had traveled to Laos from Indonesia two days prior and received the drugs from an international drug trafficking gang.

He then traveled to Thailand and boarded a flight to Chennai.

The seized cocaine is estimated to be worth Rs 35 crore in the international market.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway to determine his connections in Chennai and the intended recipient of the drugs.