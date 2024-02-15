Route thala: 3 arrested for clash at rly station

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Pattaravakkam railway station on Wednesday after two groups of students of a city college, clashed with each other hurling stones and broken bottles.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three in connection with the incident. Officials said some of the students were traveling in the EMU headed to Chennai Central from Tiruttani.

When the train reached Pattaravakkam station, some students waiting to board the train there spotted the other group and hurled abuses.

The students then took stones and empty bottles from their bags and hurled at each other. Passengers alerted the railway police authorities.

Inquiries revealed that Wednesday's clash was the result of a clash on Tuesday evening over the ‘Route Thala’ issue.