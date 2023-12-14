Room mate held for murder of youth in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 20 year old youth from Assam was killed allegedly by his room mate in Neelankarai on Tuesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Sibul, a youth from Assam who had been working in a butcher shop in Neelankarai.

The accused person has been identified as Suhala, 40, who was staying with the deceased in the same room on Pandian Road. Both were working in the same shop.

On Wednesday night Suhala came drunk and started asking Sibul for money. When Sibul refused to part with money, Suhala allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of the victim, police said. Sibul died on the spot.

Police have arrested Suhala for murder.