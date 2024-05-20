Begin typing your search...
Roof of post office near Chennai Central collapses, two staffers injured
CHENNAI: The roof of Alli Kuppam post office near Chennai Central Railway Station collapsed on Monday, leaving two employees with injuries.
Post office employees Raghupathi and Siva who sustained injuries were rescued by other employees in the post office and admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
They are undergoing treatment.
