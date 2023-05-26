Road near Kilambakkam to be widened at Rs 7.5 crore

CHENNAI: To facilitate free movement of omni buses, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has agreed to bear the cost of widening an existing road near Kilambakkam Bus Terminus.

According to a government order issued by the Highways and Minor Ports Department, the planning authority will bear Rs 7.56 crore to widen Ayyanchery to Meenachipuram Road for a total length of 1.2 kilometre from GST Road.

The work will be carried out by the highways department as deposit work.

Presently, the road is just 5.5 metres wide which may not be sufficient for omni bus movement in large numbers. The road will be converted into a two-lane road.

It may be noted that CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu, a few days ago, said that the roads around Kilambakkam bus stand will be widened to manage traffic congestion and held meetings with transport and police officials.

The planning authority is also contemplating to construct a roundabout in Guduvanchery. Road from Madambakkam to Mannivakkam will be widened for 7 kilometres. Around 18 kilometres of road from Kandigai to Guduvancherry will also be widened. Road from Nallambakkam to Urapakkam GST Road will be widened.

While speaking to the press, on Friday, Sekarbabu said that all the 50 projects that were announced in the Assembly are being expedited and reviews are being held every day.