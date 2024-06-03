RMC predicts mild showers over Chennai and neighbouring districts for the next few hours

CHENNAI: Chennaities grappled with scorching heat and temperature above 40 degree Celsius in the last few days, may get some relief.

Many parts of the city on Monday received light to moderate rain under the influence of southwest monsoon.

It is likely to continue over various places including Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours, regional meteorological department said.

Many places in the capital city and suburbs including Tondiarpet, Tiruvottriyur, Broadway, Egmore saw mild showers with thunderstorm and lightning from Sunday night.

It has brought respite from soaring heat especially during the daytime.

The mild showers led to water logging in some interior roads where traffic has been affected.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (June 2), it triggered moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity in several districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday has predicted light to moderate rain over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kallakurichi with 10 cm. Followed by Theni 9 cm, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruppur and Erode received 8 cm of rainfall each.