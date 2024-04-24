Revering rhythm in every beat

CHENNAI: As we speak with drummer S Muralikrishnan, we could hear melodious rhythms of religious gaiety.

“I am here at the Pallippuram village, which is near Pattambi, where my father grew up. What you can hear is the beautiful chimes of the annual car festival of our village, which introduced me to rhythm with the help of chenda, right as a three-year-old,” narrates Muralikrishnan, better known as Drums Murali in the city.

He always reveres the rhythm wherever he is. “I play on all surfaces and it's a great way to practice,” he says.

Being a 46 year-old multi percussionist who plays the western drums, timbales, darbukka (goblet drum), cajon, djembe, cymbals and bells, he started playing professionally from 1996.

“I started learning the mridangam before trying my hands on the drums. Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman is my guru. That enabled me to collaborate easily with classical musicians from all spheres like Tripunithura Viswanathan Gopalakrishnan, late Kadri Gopalnath, Bickram Ghosh, Mattannoor Sankarankutty and many more respectable names,” he adds.

Murali has drummed his way to working with G V Prakash for Oram Po, a 2007 Tamil film. Remember the famous turns from the 2009 release Aadhavan? “I had the privilege of working with Harris Jayaraj for the film. I also worked with James Vasanthan in 2010, for Yathumagi. In 2012, I had the opportunity to play the drums for Karthik for his film Aravaan,” he says.

He also reminisces about his time performing with AR Rahman for the inaugural of the Indian Super League of 2015.

Drums Murali, synonymous with his drums, runs Jus Drums - School of Percussion, which was started back in 2003, and has been conducting classes, summer camps and annual concerts.

“I have students who have learnt from me, right from basic drumming, who have gone on to perform in different stages. And now, I also teach their kids, which gives me a great sense of gratitude,” Murali says.

The drummer is also a regular volunteer with Chennai Volunteers for Rhythm sessions for the less privileged, establishing the importance and the spark of kindness which fuels change.

It's the world of Generation Alpha (Gen Alpha), and we are just living in it! Those born between 2010 and 2024 are expected to be the largest generation in history, who are born digital-savvy. All they need is a cell phone in hand, which opens the door to immense exposure.

The exhilarating summer camp from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was every kid's dream. Where did those cheerful times of togetherness disappear?

Visuals from the 21st annual summer camp

“It is the same as children going to school or being homeschooled. Human interaction is the basis of being a human in the first place. YouTube can be a great reference, but it can never replace a guru. We just have to coexist and reach out to more people. That's where the medium is very useful,” he shares.

Murali opines that children should explore and experience the artform of playing an instrument, stating, “ Rhythm is an important aspect of our day to day lives. If you go to a doctor he checks the rhythm in your pulse or your heart beat, which beats in a rhythm. You talk and walk in a rhythm. Learning rhythm can actually help one's inner clock work better and also at multitasking, which all of us struggle with.”

This year's 22nd Annual Summer camp for aspiring drummers is open to enthusiasts from five and above. One can unleash their inner rhythm and groove like never before at the camp which is open anytime in April and May, at Lady Desikachari Road, Mylapore.