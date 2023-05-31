Retirement, promotion orders on same day; ICF wins employees’ hearts

CHENNAI: From greasing a few palms to cajoling superiors, government staff and retirees go through an exhaustive process to get what’s rightfully theirs. But, ICF (Integral Coach Factory), manufacturer of Vande Bharat trains, has spared its staff the indignity and inconvenience.

ICF has implemented a novel scheme where retirement benefits and promotion orders are distributed to employees simultaneously.

When an officer/employee retires in ICF, the next eligible subordinate in line for the cyclical promotion would be handed over the promotion order on the last working day of his immediate boss, who also collects his superannuation benefits then. The retiree hands over the promotion order to his immediate subordinate instead of the HoD on the dais.

On Tuesday, 106 ICF retirees handed over promotion orders to 130 eligible subordinates on the same day. Chief personnel officer R Mohanraja explains: “We’ve been doing this for over a year. Usually, an average 30 employees retire per month. This is the first time 106 employees retires in the same month. Sometimes, the promotion process begins a year in advance.”

Technical positions require trade tests. So, it can be planned a few weeks in advance. In the case of gazetted officer-level promotion, the candidate must go through an all-India level test.

“We identify employees who are eligible for cyclical promotions much earlier and commence the process,” he added. “The promotion takes effect from the date of an employee’s eligibility. But the order will be handed over to the subordinate by the immediate boss who is retiring on the day of retirement. The settlement cheque is handed over to the retiree by his/her bosses.”

V Mathesvaran, chief depot material superintendent, who joined ICF as junior clerk in 1993 and retired on Tuesday, said, “It was a matter of pride for me to hand over the promotion order to my junior Karthik. Being a store man, whenever he sees a train, he remembers everything that needs to be procured for passenger coach and puts in a lot of effort to get it done.”

B Anuradha, who received her promotion order for Office Superintendent post from her boss, P Amutha, says, “It was like a blessing from above to receive the order from Amutha, who is retiring soon.”