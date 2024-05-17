Resin art for the corporate minds

CHENNAI: Art knows a way of itself to heal somebody from within. It lets us introspect, by understanding and regulating our emotions, and most importantly, channelising it to the right direction.

Corporate life is one which can get taxing to the human mind. The early morning team meetings, the scheduled client calls, the harrowing deadlines- all can take an adverse toll on the psyche, which in turn can lead to poor performance by the employers.

In this competitive corporate world, where all are constantly working towards gaining the appraisals that they rightfully deserve, team outings can be a positive push to show appreciation towards one's team.

DM Atchaya, a resin artist from the city, took it upon herself to let the corporate minds of Zifo RnD Solutions, a global specialist scientific and process informatics service provider from Chennai, to unwind in the process of resin art.

The workshop was conducted by the volunteers of VFurn, a teakwood furniture and epoxy resin works store owned by Atchaya and her husband.

“We had a great experience hosting our workshop for about 200 participants during their relaxing team outing. We had planned an ocean theme for this event,” explains Atchaya.

The resin art workshop saw the participants innovative ideas by creating beautiful marine animals, 3D islands and more on the ocean theme.

“Indulgence through the medium of art can improve teamwork and a sense of cohesion which can greatly add value to their commitment to the team and their field of work,” Atchaya says.