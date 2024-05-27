Reporter's Diary: After Tamil Nadu cop and bus conductor, perhaps it's time for Thenkalai, Vadakalai Brahmin sects to hug it out

CHENNAI: Hugging the person who despises you to resolve conflict is already a pan-Indian concept, ad- vocated by the 2003-Hindi film, Munnabhai MBBS, which was remade into most ‘woods’ in the history of the Indian film industry.

For those who do not watch films and are not aware of the concept, the Tamil Nadu government staff made a practical demonstration. After being at each other’s throats the past week, flexing their muscles to outdo one another, the short-lived conflict between personnel of the police and the transport departments was doused after the conductor and the constable hugged on video and buried their differences.

A video of the conductor arguing with the police- man accusing him of taking a free ride went viral after which the traffic police across the State started booking government bus staff for violations.

That the video was stage-managed was not lost on the general public, attracting comments on social media wondering whether violators, who sometimes lose their cool with the enforcement officers, could adopt the same tactic instead of facing a criminal case.

While the top brass of both government departments were quick to put an end to the issue, there is one another department that needs to urgently advocate hugs as a peace treaty. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department must convene a meeting as soon as possible with the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects in Kancheepuram Varadharaja Perumal temple and put an end to their frequent squabbles by advocating them to hug and make up.