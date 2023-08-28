Remove compound wall from buffer zone, NGT tells fish market owner

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed an owner of a fish market in Vanagaram to maintain the buffer zone between the market and Cooum River and banned any structure encroaching the same.

While hearing a case filed by MR Thiyagarajan, president of Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenavar Nala Sangam, the NGT directed the owner to develop a green belt by planting trees and maintaining them regularly.

The petitioner alleged that the owner of the fish market, which has 81 retail shops, encroached on the Cooum river to construct a large-scale fish market. He also alleged that the owner had built concrete walls on the buffer zone, which would result in degradation of the river ecology.

Meanwhile, a report filed by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) revealed that the fish market was functioning without the consent of the board and the sewage treatment plant was not operational. Untreated trade effluent from the market was discharged into the river.

The TNPCB also imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 15.56 lakh.

On the other hand, the owner stated that the compound wall was removed but only a temporary sheet was installed to protect the construction. He also gave an undertaking that the construction would also be removed.

The owner also removed a temporary shed on the buffer zone and agreed to develop a green belt by planting trees. Following this, the NGT directed the owner to maintain the buffer zone and not to install any structure apart from maintaining the green belt.