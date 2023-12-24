Relish on great food paired with novel dine-in experience

CHENNAI: SpiceKlub is a popular name among the Chennaiites for its flavours and incorporation of various culinary techniques. The restaurant has many franchises across the country. To offer something latest to their regular patrons and attract new footfalls, the restaurant has included a few new dishes to their menu.

Established in 2018, SpiceKlub is known for its molecular gastronomy-based vegetarian Indian dishes.

“The restaurant focuses on north Indian cuisine and tries to present the dishes with authentic flavours. We also recreate the taste of meat and balance the protein content using veg substitutes like soya. We believe in quality and source high-quality ingredients,” says Rohith Samarth, who runs the restaurant.

Bubbling kulfi

They have also revamped their ambience, making the space with vibrant interiors. “We have revamped our outlet to offer something new and innovative,” he adds.

Rohith feels that the interests of people in Chennai are expanding. “Chennaiites are open to experimenting. Even the older section of foodies are ready to try new dishes. This gives a scope for chefs to think and use their skills creatively,” he remarks.

Strawberry orange punch

He also says that the restaurant caters to the needs of an entire family.

The restaurant starts introducing gastronomy techniques to the diners right from the beverages. The gulabo is a rose lemonade mixed with rose caviars and chia seeds. When the caviars are chewed, they burst and add more taste. To beat the humidity, their strawberry orange punch with orange popsicle is a must-try.

Palak cheese cigars

Hazari paneer tikka

The culinary technique takes a great elevation with mango on the rocks, where mango juice is converted to rocks using liquid nitrogen and topped with mango juice.

Among the appetisers, the Afghani soya chaap is a perfect choice that gives the textures of non-veg for people who prefer veg. The soya is tender and the Afghani sauce has seeped in through it making it more flavourful. The soya, according to the restaurant, is marinated for 36 hours. They have converted an ordinary samosa chaat into an extraordinary dish with curd spheres. The hazari paneer tikka where juicy paneer is marinated in hung curd and topped with onions, ginger, chilli, and coriander is top-notch. As not many kids like spinach, they can try palak cheese cigars in which spinach can be tasted in the most appetising way.

Laal Mass

Rohith Samarth

Laal mass, a traditional spicy Rajasthani gravy is made using marinated mutton. The restaurant has recreated that using soya. The paneer lazeez served with fire chili naan is a spicy version of makhani gravy. The veg lababdar mixes almond white and tomato gravy with veggies and paneer. The gravy is a bit sweet and goes well with lachcha paratha.

Next comes the most exciting part of this unique dine-in experience, the dessert. Using molecular gastronomy techniques, they convert malai kulfi into rocks with five toppings: rabdi, blueberry dip, rose caviar, salted caramel, and chocolate sauce. This delectable dish is yummy and tempting.

To undergo a tantalising molecular gastronomy-based experience, people can visit SpiceKlub at Nungambakkam.