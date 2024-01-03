Relatives protested in front of PHC after mother and baby died during delivery

CHENNAI: Tension in Kancheepuram after a group of relatives protested in front of the Primary health centre after the mother and baby died during delivery on Tuesday.

The deceased was Sathya (30) of Peru Nagar in Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram and was married to Ragathamman (35).

On Tuesday evening Sathya suffered labour pain and was admitted to the Manamathi Primary Health Center. The doctor and nurses who performed the delivery informed the family members that the baby was born dead at around 11.30 pm.

Then since Sathya was bleeding heavily they referred her to the Chengalpattu GH but there Sathya was declared dead on arrival.

Soon the family members and relatives who gathered in front of the PHC protested against the doctor and nurses that both of them died due to their negligence.

On information, the Peru Nagar police who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and promised that they would investigate and take action. Later they gave up the protest and dispersed.