Recipes for a great festival feast

Here is a chance to showcase your culinary expertise by trying these recipes curated by renowned chef Sujan Mukherjee from Taj Coromandel.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Dec 2023 2:16 AM GMT
Steamed Belgian pork belly; Nadan duck curry.

CHENNAI: BROCCOLI AND PINE NUTS RAVIOLI WITH GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE


INGREDIENTS:

PASTA STUFFING:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 10g onion chopped
  • 5cloves garlic chopped
  • 10g celery chopped
  • 10g leeks chopped
  • 100g broccoli chopped
  • 10g pinenuts
  • 5g thyme chopped
  • Half teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salt to taste

FOR PASTA SAUCE:

  • 5 tablespoon butter
  • 10 cloves garlic crushed
  • 10g celery chopped
  • 10g leeks chopped
  • 10g onion chopped
  • 5g parsley chopped
  • 5g basil shredded |
  • Half a teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • Parmesan cheese grated

METHOD FOR STUFFING:

  • Take a thick bottom pan put olive oil and sauté garlic, onion, celery, and leeks.
  • Add thyme sauté a little, then add broccoli and sauté till gets dry.
  • Stir with salt and pepper in the mixture.
  • Transfer into the bowl and let it cool for stuffing add some Pinenuts, then make pasta.

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook Stuffed ravioli pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a pasta bowl.
  • While the pasta is cooking, take a pan and add butter and garlic, onion, celery, and leeks. Cook over medium heat to slowly toast, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low when olive oil begins to bubble. Cook and stir until garlic is golden brown, about another five minutes. Remove from heat.
  • Stir with salt and black pepper into pasta. Pour in hot olive oil and sprinkle on basil, Italian parsley, and half of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; toss until combined.
  • Serve pasta topped with the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and pine nuts.

NADAN DUCK CURRY


INGREDIENTS:

FOR MARINATION:

  • 700g duck thighs boneless and skinless
  • Half teaspoon black pepper powder
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt

TO BE CRUSHED TOGETHER:

  • 10 pearl onions peeled
  • 5 cloves garlic peeled
  • 10g ginger seeds
  • Half teaspoon fennel seeds

OTHER INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 small red onion chopped
  • 10 curry leaves
  • 3-4 green chillies
  • 1 medium potato cubed
  • 2 medium tomatoes chopped
  • Half a teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Half tablespoon coriander powder
  • Half a teaspoon cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala | Half teaspoon red chilli powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Half can unsweetened coconut milk

For tempering:

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 5 pearl onions peeled and sliced
  • 5-6 curry leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Marinate the duck pieces in the black pepper, turmeric powder, white vinegar, and salt for about 30 mins
  • Crush together the pearl onions, garlic, ginger and fennel seeds in a mortar and pestle to a coarse paste
  • Heat the coconut oil in a heavy-bottomed pan.
  • Add the chopped onions, curry leaves and green chilies and sauté till the onions start to turn brown.
  • Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Sauté for a couple of minutes more.
  • Add the crushed paste of pearl onions and garlic and sauté till the raw smell of garlic disappears.
  • Add the chopped tomatoes and cook till the tomatoes soften.
  • Now add the marinated duck pieces and the cubed potatoes along with a little (about 1⁄3 cup) water. Add salt, and cover and cook over medium-high heat till the chicken cooks through.
  • Remove the lid and cook over medium-high heat till the curry sauce thickens a little.
  • Now add the coconut milk and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes more and remove from heat.
  • Heat the coconut oil for tempering and add the pearl onions and curry leaves to it. Once the onions start crisping up a little, pour this over the chicken curry.
  • Close the curry with a lid, immediately, to trap in the flavours of the tempering.

STEAMED BELGIAN PORK BELLY, BLACK BEAN GARLIC OIL


INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE PORK BELLY:

  • 750g of pork belly with skin
  • 10g sichuan pepper corn
  • 30g sliced ginger
  • 50g salt

FOR BLACK BEAN GARLIC OIL:

  • 20g of fermented black beans
  • 25g of garlic cloves
  • 15ml sunflower oil
  • 10g celery chopped
  • 10g fresh red chilli chopped
  • 5g sugar
  • 5ml Dark soy sauce
  • 15g spring onion chopped
  • 5ml sesame oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Cut the belly into 6-inch/4-inch blocks and pierce it randomly with a fork or the tip of a knife.
  • Make a solution of water, salt, and the whole sichuan pepper corns, and soak the pork belly in the same.
  • Post a resting period of one hour, the pork belly along with the seasoned water needs to be places inside the steamer.
  • Let it steam for two hours. The time will depend on the pressure of the steam available.
  • Once taken out of the steamer, leave it to cool.
  • As it reaches room temperature, take the belly out of the cooking liquor.
  • For the sauce chop the black beans along with garlic, spring onions, chillies, and celery. Add the soya and sugar and mix well.
  • Heat the refined oil to the smoke point and pour it over the chop mixture. Add the sesame oil and the sauce is ready.

HOW TO SERVE:

  • Neatly slice the pork belly and arrange it on a plate.
  • Pour over the black bean garlic oil and steam it for two minutes.
  • Serve hot garnished with some fresh spring onions.
  • Goes best with steamed jasmine rice or plain boiled noodles.
DTNEXT Bureau

