Recipes for a great festival feast
Here is a chance to showcase your culinary expertise by trying these recipes curated by renowned chef Sujan Mukherjee from Taj Coromandel.
CHENNAI: BROCCOLI AND PINE NUTS RAVIOLI WITH GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE
INGREDIENTS:
PASTA STUFFING:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 10g onion chopped
- 5cloves garlic chopped
- 10g celery chopped
- 10g leeks chopped
- 100g broccoli chopped
- 10g pinenuts
- 5g thyme chopped
- Half teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Salt to taste
FOR PASTA SAUCE:
- 5 tablespoon butter
- 10 cloves garlic crushed
- 10g celery chopped
- 10g leeks chopped
- 10g onion chopped
- 5g parsley chopped
- 5g basil shredded |
- Half a teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
- Parmesan cheese grated
METHOD FOR STUFFING:
- Take a thick bottom pan put olive oil and sauté garlic, onion, celery, and leeks.
- Add thyme sauté a little, then add broccoli and sauté till gets dry.
- Stir with salt and pepper in the mixture.
- Transfer into the bowl and let it cool for stuffing add some Pinenuts, then make pasta.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook Stuffed ravioli pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a pasta bowl.
- While the pasta is cooking, take a pan and add butter and garlic, onion, celery, and leeks. Cook over medium heat to slowly toast, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low when olive oil begins to bubble. Cook and stir until garlic is golden brown, about another five minutes. Remove from heat.
- Stir with salt and black pepper into pasta. Pour in hot olive oil and sprinkle on basil, Italian parsley, and half of the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; toss until combined.
- Serve pasta topped with the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and pine nuts.
NADAN DUCK CURRY
INGREDIENTS:
FOR MARINATION:
- 700g duck thighs boneless and skinless
- Half teaspoon black pepper powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
TO BE CRUSHED TOGETHER:
- 10 pearl onions peeled
- 5 cloves garlic peeled
- 10g ginger seeds
- Half teaspoon fennel seeds
OTHER INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 2 small red onion chopped
- 10 curry leaves
- 3-4 green chillies
- 1 medium potato cubed
- 2 medium tomatoes chopped
- Half a teaspoon turmeric powder
- Half tablespoon coriander powder
- Half a teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala | Half teaspoon red chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- Half can unsweetened coconut milk
For tempering:
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 5 pearl onions peeled and sliced
- 5-6 curry leaves
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Marinate the duck pieces in the black pepper, turmeric powder, white vinegar, and salt for about 30 mins
- Crush together the pearl onions, garlic, ginger and fennel seeds in a mortar and pestle to a coarse paste
- Heat the coconut oil in a heavy-bottomed pan.
- Add the chopped onions, curry leaves and green chilies and sauté till the onions start to turn brown.
- Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Sauté for a couple of minutes more.
- Add the crushed paste of pearl onions and garlic and sauté till the raw smell of garlic disappears.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and cook till the tomatoes soften.
- Now add the marinated duck pieces and the cubed potatoes along with a little (about 1⁄3 cup) water. Add salt, and cover and cook over medium-high heat till the chicken cooks through.
- Remove the lid and cook over medium-high heat till the curry sauce thickens a little.
- Now add the coconut milk and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes more and remove from heat.
- Heat the coconut oil for tempering and add the pearl onions and curry leaves to it. Once the onions start crisping up a little, pour this over the chicken curry.
- Close the curry with a lid, immediately, to trap in the flavours of the tempering.
STEAMED BELGIAN PORK BELLY, BLACK BEAN GARLIC OIL
INGREDIENTS:
FOR THE PORK BELLY:
- 750g of pork belly with skin
- 10g sichuan pepper corn
- 30g sliced ginger
- 50g salt
FOR BLACK BEAN GARLIC OIL:
- 20g of fermented black beans
- 25g of garlic cloves
- 15ml sunflower oil
- 10g celery chopped
- 10g fresh red chilli chopped
- 5g sugar
- 5ml Dark soy sauce
- 15g spring onion chopped
- 5ml sesame oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cut the belly into 6-inch/4-inch blocks and pierce it randomly with a fork or the tip of a knife.
- Make a solution of water, salt, and the whole sichuan pepper corns, and soak the pork belly in the same.
- Post a resting period of one hour, the pork belly along with the seasoned water needs to be places inside the steamer.
- Let it steam for two hours. The time will depend on the pressure of the steam available.
- Once taken out of the steamer, leave it to cool.
- As it reaches room temperature, take the belly out of the cooking liquor.
- For the sauce chop the black beans along with garlic, spring onions, chillies, and celery. Add the soya and sugar and mix well.
- Heat the refined oil to the smoke point and pour it over the chop mixture. Add the sesame oil and the sauce is ready.
HOW TO SERVE:
- Neatly slice the pork belly and arrange it on a plate.
- Pour over the black bean garlic oil and steam it for two minutes.
- Serve hot garnished with some fresh spring onions.
- Goes best with steamed jasmine rice or plain boiled noodles.
