Rates of greenchilli, peas, Ooty carrot and coconut get costlier; check out vegetable prices on July 20 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices have gone up in the Koyambedu market on Saturday.

A kg of green chillies was sold at Rs 40 yesterday, today it has gone up by Rs 50 to Rs 90 per kg.

Since the beginning of July, a kg of peas was being sold at Rs 220.

Today it is sold at Rs 250 per kg, which has gone up by Rs 30.

The price of Ooty carrot has seen a fluctuating trend this week.

A kg of Ooty carrot was sold at Rs 70 yesterday, today it has gone up by Rs 30 to Rs 100 per kg.

Mango prices hit new highs today.

For the last two months, a kg of mangoes was sold at Rs 30, but today it has increased by Rs 20 to Rs 50.

Lemon and drumstick are increasing by ten rupees per kg today.

Garlic rate too has been witnessing fluctuations.

On May 20, a kg of garlic was sold at 360 rupees.

Since then the price kept dropping and rising, but it was within the range of 300 to 360 rupees.

Yesterday, however, garlic is being sold for Rs 280 per kg, marking a steep decrease in its price. today it has decreased by Rs 20 to Rs 260.

A kg of yam was sold at Rs 70 yesterday, today it is sold at Rs 50, down by Rs 20.

Beetroot prices have seen a flurry of volatility this month.

Beetroot, which was sold at Rs 90 per kg since the beginning of the week, today fell by Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg.