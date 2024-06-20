Rates of drumstick, beans and green chilli go up; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 20

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like drumstick, green chilli, and beans at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market have recorded a rise on Thursday. On the other hand, the rates of lemon, chow chow, and snake gourd have seen a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the price of drumstick spiked to Rs 190 per kg on Thursday from yesterday's price of Rs 160 per kg.

Similarly, beans is being sold at Rs 180 per kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 160 per kg.

Also, the price of green chilli rose to Rs 60 per kg today from Rs 50 per kg yesterday.

On the other hand, lemon which was sold at Rs 90 per kg yesterday is priced at Rs 80 per kg today. Its rate on Sunday (June 16) was Rs 130.

Additionally, chow chow price decreased to Rs 30 per kg today from yesterday's Rs 40.

Other vegetables are being sold at more or less the same rates as last week.