Rare procedure performed to stop bleeding post food pipe rupture at pvt hospital

CHENNAI: In a rare instance, a man suffered the rupture of his food pipe due to vomiting large amounts of blood.

This resulted in the patient having severe weakness, while his chest cavity was getting filled with blood and food from the stomach.

After being rushed to a private hospital in the city, he was diagnosed with "Boerhaave Syndrome", and an endoscopic intervention was performed to stop the bleeding and close the perforation of the esophagus.

The 49 year old man, a local shop owner in Pallavaram was rushed to the emergency department at the Rela Institute, Chromepet as he complained of severe abdominal pain and vomiting large amounts of blood. He developed weakness, low BP, and losing consciousness.

A CT Scan showed his esophagus was ruptured leading to continuous bleeding while his chest cavity was getting filled with blood and food from the stomach.

The situation affects 2 out of 10 lakh people and is considered one of the most lethal gastrointestinal emergencies worldwide.

Dr Piyush Bawane, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Dr R Ravi, Group Director of Medical Gastroenterology - Interventional Endoscopy diagnosed the patient with "Boerhaave Syndrome." In a rare intervention, the patient underwent an endoscopic surgery to stop the bleeding and close the rupture of the esophagus.

"With time becoming very critical to save the patient we had to make a correct diagnosis. The syndrome occurs due to forceful vomitting. The endoscopic surgery was a success as we closed the perforated esophagus with the help of a special metal clip. That very night the patient was stabilized and got discharged on the 6th day, " said Dr Piyush Bawane, Consultant Gastroenterologist, at Rela Hospital.