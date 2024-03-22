Ramadan Walk: Exploring Iftar delicacies of Triplicane

CHENNAI: It’s that time of year when food enthusiasts venture out in the evening to relish Iftar delicacies crafted specially for this occasion. The Park Chennai is hosting its tenth edition of the Ramadan Walk, to explore the specialities made at eateries in Triplicane.

Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, Director of Food Production at The Park, has curated the guided food walk experience. Ashutosh shares that the walk is a discovery of the local delicacies tailored for breaking the fast.

“There are many local culinary treasures made at Triplicane - including various types of kebabs, samosas, shawarmas, biryani, etc. Through this Ramadan Walk, we offer people a chance to visit those outlets and sample their dishes. Most of these dishes are made specifically during Ramadan month to break the fast. It’s not made any other time of the year,” says the chef.

The walk will commence at the Big Mosque, where participants can observe the breaking of the fast. “We will visit five or six eateries in the Triplicane neighbourhood that specialise in Iftar dishes.

There will be a fabulous spread during the breaking of the fast and certain dishes vary from one place to another. I am excited about a speciality sweet called Dum Ka Roat. Made of semolina, I love its crust. The unique aspect of this dish is that it always has a crust on top. While we typically prepare dishes like shawarma and roast chicken at the hotel, Dum Ka Roat holds a special place because it’s a rare find,” adds Ashutosh. The walk is scheduled for April 5. For registration and further details, contact: 9840324991.