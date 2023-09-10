Raj man held with opium hospitalised

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man from Rajasthan is booked for alleged possession of 250 grams of opium. He was caught by the Serious Crime Squad of the city police and handed over to the Seven Wells police station for further inquiry.

The accused, Krishna Ram, had come to Chennai eight years ago and worked in an electrical and hardware store for six years, after which he went back to Rajasthan.

Recently, he returned to Chennai and holed up with his acquaintance from Rajasthan in Kondithope from where he was selling the Opium stash to Rajasthani men working in and around Sowcarpet for a price of Rs 6000 per 50gram sachet.

Serious Crime Squad team personnel conducted a search in his room and caught him with 250 grams of opium.

He complained of health complications when he was handed over to the police, after which he was admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.