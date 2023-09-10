Begin typing your search...

Raj man held with opium hospitalised

Chennai eight years ago and worked in an electrical and hardware store for six years, after which he went back to Rajasthan.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Sep 2023 9:12 PM GMT
Raj man held with opium hospitalised
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man from Rajasthan is booked for alleged possession of 250 grams of opium. He was caught by the Serious Crime Squad of the city police and handed over to the Seven Wells police station for further inquiry.

The accused, Krishna Ram, had come to Chennai eight years ago and worked in an electrical and hardware store for six years, after which he went back to Rajasthan.

Recently, he returned to Chennai and holed up with his acquaintance from Rajasthan in Kondithope from where he was selling the Opium stash to Rajasthani men working in and around Sowcarpet for a price of Rs 6000 per 50gram sachet.

Serious Crime Squad team personnel conducted a search in his room and caught him with 250 grams of opium.

He complained of health complications when he was handed over to the police, after which he was admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Chennai33-year-old manRajasthanDrugs250 grams opiumSerious Crime Squadcity policeSeven Wells police station
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X