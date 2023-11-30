Rain turns Millers, Purasaiwakkam High Road into a nightmare

CHENNAI: The heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, turned the Millers Road and Purasaiwakkam High Road into a horrifying experience for commuters, travelling both by four-wheelers and two-wheelers.



The shoddy roads, where the underground Metro Rail construction is currently underway, had become challenging and nearly fatal for commuters, especially after a rainfall.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Surdarshan, a IT professional commuting through the route regularly said, "I am furious how shoddy the Millers Road and Purasaiwakkam High Road are. The road is filled with potholes, unevenly laid and sewage seeping out on most days. Now, one can imagine the situation after rains."

Suresh further said that many two-wheelers and auto were stranded in the middle of the road, after water entered the vehicle. "I noticed people helping an auto driver after his auto got stuck in a pothole. Also, police personnel helped a teenage girl wade through the water in her two-wheeler. The plight of commuters on Wednesday night was no less than a nightmare."

Besides that, commuters pointed out that Purasaiwakkam High Road, where the Metro Rail construction is underway to be fully flooded, making it impossible for vehicles to move.

"Most of the road space in Purasaiwakkam High Road has been barricaded for Metro Rail work. At least, the roads must be properly laid so that it does not affect people, " urged another commuter.

Meanwhile, CMRL official sources clarified that the dewatering works are in progress. The two 20 hp and 25 hp pumps have been engaged to draw out water in Millers Road.

Also, CMRL added that for the purpose of monitoring water-levels and to dewater flooded areas, 350 water pumps have been installed in all corridors of phase II.