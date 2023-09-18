Rain ahead: GCC intensifies fogging, awareness drive

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Sunday instructed officials to intensify mosquito eradication drives, including door-to-door inspections and fogging in the city ahead of the northeast monsoon. The civic body has taken steps to create awareness among the public about vector-borne diseases and focus on preventing fatal cases in the city.

From January till date, as many as 297 dengue cases were reported in the capital city, which is less compared to previous years. “However, the last three months of the year are the crucial period for a sudden surge in dengue cases, so we have instructed regarding mosquito control drive across the city. After the death of a four-year-old boy died in Maduravoyal due to dengue, we have ensured that such incidents are prevented,” said the commissioner.

Though mosquito fogging is important, the regional deputy commissioners, entomologists, and other civic officials are involved in field inspections to eradicate mosquito larvae in stored water, garbage dumped in vacant plots and construction sites. “If any mosquito breeding grounds are spotted during the inspections, we have imposed penalties against the individuals,” added Radhakrishnan.

People are advised to visit the nearest government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and medical camps if they experience fever symptoms for more than three days. The healthcare centres have an adequate supply of medicine and nilavembu kashayam stocked up for the patients.

Meanwhile, as the city witnessed intermittent spells during southwest monsoon, the local body authorities check the drinking water quality supplied to the residential areas in Chennai.

“Many areas in the city including Kathivakkam, Perambur, Valasavakkam, Ayyanavaram, Adyar and Nandanam received 5-7 cm of rainfall and there was no water stagnation on the roads, and interior streets. However, after service departments carried out underground maintenance works, the road has become muddy in several areas, and it will be repaired before the monsoon,” stated Radhakrishnan.