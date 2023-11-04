Pvt hospital launches "Total Knee Replacement Support Group" to empower patients

CHENNAI: A private hospital in Chennai has announced the launch of its Total Knee Replacement Support Group. This initiative is designed to offer valuable resources, education, and emotional support to individuals who have undergone or are planning to undergo knee replacement surgery. Dr Kesavan A R, Senior Consultant, Orthopedics & Joint Replacement and Dr Ajit Yadav, Consultant, Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Gleneagles HealthCity Chennai will be heading the support group.

The Knee Replacement Support Group is open to patients, their families, and anyone interested in learning more about knee replacement surgery.

Knee replacement surgery is a significant medical procedure that can greatly improve the quality of life for those suffering from chronic knee pain and limited mobility. However, the journey to recovery can be both physically and emotionally challenging.

The Knee Replacement Support Group aims to alleviate these challenges by creating a community of individuals who can share their experiences, provide encouragement, and gain insights into the process.

Key components of the Knee Replacement Support Group include:

Education: Members will have access to expert presentations, workshops, and resources on various aspects of knee replacement surgery, including pre-operative preparation, surgery options, post-operative care, and rehabilitation techniques.

Peer Support: Patients can connect with others who have undergone knee replacement surgery, fostering a sense of camaraderie and a support network.

Emotional Support: Dealing with the emotional aspects of surgery and recovery is essential. The support group will provide a safe space for individuals to discuss their fears, concerns, and triumphs.

Open Forums: Members will have the opportunity to engage in open forums where they can share their personal stories, ask questions, and seek advice from their peers.