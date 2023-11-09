Pvt hospital in Chennai restores Quality of life in Penile Fracture case

CHENNAI: Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), a leading kidney care specialist in India and Chennai's largest Nephrology and Urology Healthcare Specialty Center in the city, proudly announces the successful treatment of a penile fracture in a 30-year-old patient.

Dr. Sanjay Prakash, a skilled Uro-Andrologist at the hospital, led a dedicated surgical team in a meticulously planned procedure to repair the internal damage of the penis.

The successful surgery in restoring the structural integrity of the patient’s penis exhibited good progress, as the patient's post-operative recovery was speedy with a return to daily routine activities within just 36 hours.

Dr. Sanjay Prakash - Consultant Urologist and Microsurgical Andrologist of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai - emphasized the importance of prompt intervention, saying, "Penile fracture is a Urological emergency which requires prompt attention. It is usually a clinical diagnosis which can be confirmed with an ultrasound scan of the penis. This patient was lucky not to injure the urine tube (urethra) which is also a part of the penis. Successful repair of the penile fracture was carried out, and a meticulous intra-operative leak test was done to ensure a perfect repair. The patient was discharged just 36 hours after surgery. It is crucial that penile fracture surgeries are performed by Uro-Andrologists or Urologists who are well-versed in penile anatomy and procedures to ensure the appropriate repair of the tunica without causing much complications and preserving the natural cosmesis of the penis."

Congratulating the team on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Venkat Subramanium, Executive Director of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai, expressed his appreciation, stating, "We, at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai, possess state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in addressing unique and rare urological emergencies through successful and most importantly timely surgical intervention. Timely intervention and precise surgery ensures speedy recovery for patients and minimalizing the complications.