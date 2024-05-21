Purasaiwalkam sewage treatment plant to be shut on May 22, 23; check details here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Tuesday announced that the Purasaiwalkam sewage treatment plant will not function on May 22 and 23 due to ongoing sewage interconnection work on Dr Ambedkar College road. Residents of Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones might witness sewage overflow and stagnation for the next two days. In that case, they are advised to reach out to the concerned officials.



In a statement on Tuesday, the metro water board stated that the Chennai corporation is carrying out the construction of the Ganesapuram Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station overbridge work, for which a 900-meter pipeline would be constructed for sewage interconnection. Work for it will commence from 4 pm on May 22 to 6 am on May 23. After the sewage pipeline has been built, it would prevent sewage stagnation in the area around the overbridge.

Due to the pipeline connection work, the Purasaiwakkam sewage treatment plant located at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6) will not be operational for two days. As many as 13 areas in four zones including Langs Garden, Napier Park, Wall Tax Road, Ayanavaram, Perambur, Kilpauk, Shenoy Nagar, Chetpet and Greams Road will be affected, and experience sewage overflow and stagnation. However, the metro water board has arranged for sewage suction machines in these areas for the next two days.

People can reach out to the concerned area engineers and assistant area engineers for any complaints. Royapuram zone (zone 5): 8144930905, 8144930255; Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6): 8144930906, 8144930216 and 8144930217; Anna Nagar zone (zone 8): 8144930908, 8144930258, and Teynampet zone (zone 9): 8144930909 and 8144930111.