'Promptly complete maintenance works before monsoon': Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister tells TANGEDCO

CHENNAI: In preparation for the upcoming Southwest monsoon, state Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu has directed all Chief and Superintendent Engineers of TANGEDCO to promptly identify and complete necessary maintenance works.

During a review of monsoon preparedness, the minister emphasized the importance of maintaining substations, transformers, and pillar boxes in Chennai and surrounding suburbs.

Officials were instructed to replace damaged poles, rectify low-hanging cables, and promptly address faults in distribution transformers.

The minister also directed Supervising Engineers to ensure that consumers are informed in advance via SMS about scheduled power outages for maintenance works.

To prevent inundation during the monsoon, 5,126 pillar boxes in Chennai and nearby areas have been raised to a height of one meter above ground level, the minister said. Out of 4,194 identified overloaded and low-voltage transformers, 2,550 additional transformers have been installed to ensure a balanced power supply, with the remaining 1,644 transformers still in the process of being installed, he noted.

Addressing the significant increase in power demand due to excessive heat, the minister stated that the state's power demand peaked at 20,840 MW on May 2, and Chennai's demand reached 4,769 MW on May 31. Despite this substantial increase, the demand was met through the state's own generation and power purchases, he said.

