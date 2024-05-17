Now, pay your electricity bill on WhatsApp, thanks to TANGEDCO's new facility

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has introduced a new facility on Friday for paying electricity bills via WhatsApp.

Accordingly, TANGEDCO through their X (formerly Twitter) handle mentioned that the facility to pay via WhatsApp's UPI payment feature is available for consumers consuming more than 500 units of electricity.

To ensure safety of their transactions, consumers should confirm the official WhatsApp number (94987 94987), the TANGEDCO logo and check the green code before proceeding with payments, it added.