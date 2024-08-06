Fee for new single-window portal process for building approval same as earlier: GCC Commissioner

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Monday said that based on self-certification, the procedure for granting approval through the online Single Window Portal is the same as the existing fees with no difference.

To facilitate the middle class, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has introduced a streamlined process, starting from July 22, 2024, for approvals based on self-certification through the online Single Window Portal. This process allows for immediate submission and approval of permits without infrastructure and development charges for residential buildings up to 2500 square feet and ground plus one floor building up to 3500 square feet.

An official order has been issued outlining the procedures for approval and the fees to be collected. A building permit fee of Rs 100 per square ft must be collected. Earlier, it was Rs 99.70 per sq feet, which has now increased by 30 paise. This scheme is designed to benefit the public by facilitating the construction of their dream homes and is not intended for commercial purposes, noted an official release from Ripon Building.

For self- certification, developmental charges is Rs 15 per square meter, building permit fee Rs 600 per sq.m, Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Fund charges Rs 267 per sq.m, road cut service charge Rs 194 per sq.meter.