Probe against HuT: NIA conducts raids in Royapettah in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of their investigation into the radical Islamist organisation, Hizb-Ut- Tahrir (HuT), officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have begun searches in Royapettah in Chennai on Saturday.

The national agency had taken over the case that was originally registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai City Police. The Chennai police booked the case under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused Dr Hameed Hussain, chief coordinator of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, and his father and brother were allegedly holding secret meetings in Chennai to spread its ideology and running a campaign throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khalifah/Islamic rule in India, said the FIR registered by the NIA.

They were acting against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country by striving to divide the people, it added.

Apart from Hameed Hussain, his father Ahamed Manossor, brother Abdul Rahman, and Mohamed Maurice, Khader Nawaz, Ahmed All Umari are listed as accused by the premier agency. The accused were involved in holding meetings at a hall in Royapettah to spread the ideology as part of a campaign to establish Islamic rule, the NIA claimed.