NIA takes over HuT probe into radicalisation case from Chennai police

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation into a case registered by the Chennai police against members of Hizb-Ut- Tahrir (HuT) earlier this year.

The accused Dr Hameed Hussain, chief coordinator of a radical Islamist organisation, Hizb-ut-Tahrir, and his father and brother were allegedly holding secret meetings in Chennai to spread its ideology and running a campaign throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khalifah/Islamic rule in India, said the FIR registered by the NIA.

They were acting against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country by striving to divide the people, it added.

Apart from Hameed Hussain, his father Ahamed Manossor, brother Abdul Rahman, and Mohamed Maurice, Khader Nawaz, Ahmed All Umari are listed as accused by the premier agency. The accused were involved in holding meetings at a hall in Royapettah to spread the ideology as part of a campaign to establish Islamic rule, the NIA claimed.

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police had registered the case on May 21 under section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested the accused. The Union government, after gauging the gravity of the offence and its international and national ramifications and also interstate links, decided to hand over the case to NIA, it said.