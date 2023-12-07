Begin typing your search...

Price of gold spikes by Rs 40 per sovereign

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Dec 2023 7:08 AM GMT
Price of gold spikes by Rs 40 per sovereign
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, on Thursday, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 720 per sovereign and sold at the rate of Rs 46,560.

Accordingly, per gram of gold is increased by Rs 5 and sold at Rs 5,820. Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating since March this year.

Following this, the price has increased tremendously today. Silver price has reduced by Re 1 per gram and sold at Rs 80 per gram.

Online Desk

