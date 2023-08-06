Prez Murmu arrives at TN Raj Bhavan for 'Durbar hall' renaming ceremony

CHENNAI: Indian President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan for the renaming ceremony of 'Durbar Hall', which would be called as 'Mahakavi Bharathiar Mandapam' henceforth. The event will also witness the unveiling of the portrait of the poet and patriot Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiar.



The president was accorded a warm welcome by TN ministers, including Chief Minister Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK leaders and musician cum Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraja.

The president arrived at Tamil Nadu for a three-day on Saturday. She visited the Theppakadu elephant camp in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Saturday and had a word of praise for tribals involved in preserving India's cultural heritage. She came to Chennai later on Saturday evening.

On her visit to Puducherry, the President will take part in several programmes including inaugurating the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), on August 7, and pay a visit to Auroville the next day.

Inputs from PTI