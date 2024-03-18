Power tussle behind DMK man’s murder; Vandalur civic chief held

CHENNAI: Police arrested Vandalur Panchayat President in connection with the murder of the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union Vice Chairman on Monday. The arrested was recognized as Muthamizh Selvi of DMK.



On February 29, the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union Vice Chairman VS Aramudhan of Vandalur who belongs to the DMK party was hacked to death near the Vandalur flyover in the night.

Following that, 9 people surrendered in the court for the murder and last week they all had been taken into custody by the Vandalur Otteri police. The police during the investigation found that Vandalur Panchayat president Muthamizh Selvi and 16 others are connected to the murder.

On Saturday, the police arrested the four of them identifed as Sethuraman, Tamil Selvan, Deepak Sriram, and Mugilan and they have been remanded. On Monday, the police arrested the panchayat president Muthamizh Selvi and her car driver Durai Raj and they had been taken for questioning.

Police sources stated that in the year 2016, that Muthamizh Selvi`s husband Vijayraj was hacked to by a group of men. The police are investigating whether Aramudhan was killed as an act of revenge.