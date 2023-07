Power supply suspension in several areas in Chennai on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Egmore, Tambaram, It Corridor, Adyar, Anna Nagar, Porur, Guindy, Ambattur, and Avadi areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mylapore: Sardar Jung Garden Manicka Maistry Street, Perumal Street, Perumal Mudali Street, Devaraj Street, Surappan Street, Subramaniya Vaidyar Street, Tambu Naickan Street, Thangavel Vaidyarstreet, Somu Mudali Street, Arumuga Achari Street, Iyyasamy Chetty Street, Thanappa Chetty Street, Dr Besant Road and above all surrounding areas.

Egmore: Ramanujam Street, Vinayaga Mudhali Street, Kothaval Chavadi, Wall Tax Road, Perumal Mudhali Street, Goodown Street, Thulasingam Street, Pkg Area, Veerappan Street, Kalyanapuram Housing Board, Vaikunda Vaithiyar Street, Ayya Mudahali Street, Govindappa Street, Kannaiah Naidu Street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Mudichur Mullai Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kambar Avenue, Swamy Nagar Madambakkam Maruthi Nagar Als Nagar, Manickam Avenue, Sr Colony Kovilambakkam M.G.R Nagar, Vinayagapuram, West Anna Nagar and all above surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: Sholinganallur Thiruvalluvar Salai, Tnhb Siruseri Sipcot Taramani

Srinivasan Nagar, Nehru Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar: Thirumangalam Entire Metro Zone, Iob, V.R Mall, Tnhb Quarters, Ambedkar Nagar, Mettu Kuppam and all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Besant Nagar Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Teachers Colony, Jayaram Street and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Mangadu Ragunathapuram Full Area, Kollumanivakkam Full Area, Srinivasa Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Addision Nagar, Kk Nagar Kovoor Nadaipathai. Kannappan Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Nanganallur Nehru Colony, Tngo, Lakshmi Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar St.Thomas Mount

Mangaliamman Arch, Nandambakkam, Nasarathpuram and all above surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Thiruverkadu Pulliambedu, Devi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar Mogappair

Golden Flats, Golden Colony Jj Nagar Ambedkar Nagar and all above surrounding areas.

Avadi: Thirumullaivoyal Women’s Industrial Estate, Sidco Thirumullaivoyal.