According to a Daily Thanthi report, Electricity Board has informed that the power supply has been restored in certain areas with low rainfall.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Dec 2023 2:41 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-04 14:44:29.0  )
Power supply restored in certain areas of Chennai: TANGEDCO
CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure, the power supply was suspended in several places of Chennai since this morning, due to incessant rain.

The power supply had been stopped to prevent any untoward incident due to alarming water level rising and tree fall in certain areas has lead to power disruptions.

