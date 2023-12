Power shutdown tomorrow

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the Adyar area on Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

ADYAR: Enjambkkam Bharathi Avenue, ECR, Vimala Garden, Rajiv Avenue, TVS Avenue, Akkarai Village, Gunal Garden, Redian Avenue, VGP 3rd & 4th streets, Rajiv Gandhinagar, Quid-E-Millath Street, Audhithyaram Nagar, J Nagar, Panaiyurkuppam, Samudra Street, LG Avenue, Allikulam, MGR Nagar, Copper Beach Road, Blue Beach Road, Kalaingar Karunanithi Nagar, Kabaliswar Nagar, Periya Neelangarai Kuppam and above all surrounding areas.