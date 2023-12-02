Power shutdown today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Guindy and Tondairpet areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

GUINDY: Manapakkam Parthasarathi Nagar, Balaraman Garden, Pattiya Garden, Ambedkar Nagar Main Road.

TONDAIRPET: Tolgate North Terminal Road, Thideer Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Desiyan Nagar, Nagooran Thottam, Fishing Harbour, Erusappa Maistry Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, PPD Road, Mettu Street, MGR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.