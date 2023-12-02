Begin typing your search...

Power shutdown today

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Guindy and Tondairpet areas on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

GUINDY: Manapakkam Parthasarathi Nagar, Balaraman Garden, Pattiya Garden, Ambedkar Nagar Main Road.

TONDAIRPET: Tolgate North Terminal Road, Thideer Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Desiyan Nagar, Nagooran Thottam, Fishing Harbour, Erusappa Maistry Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, PPD Road, Mettu Street, MGR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

DTNEXT Bureau

