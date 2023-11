Power shutdown today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Anna Salai, Ambattur and Ponneri on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Anna Salai: ICICI Bank, ITC Hotel, Vasan Avenue, Club House Road, Indian Bank, Ethiraj College, Madura Bank, Rani Meiyammai Hostel, Apollo Hospital, Monthieth Road, Taj Hotel and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Industrial Estate Main Road I & II, Mogappair Industrial Estate, Kavarai Street, Kalyani Estate, Natesan Street and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Birla Carbon, Sipcot Bypass Road, New Gummidipondi, Papan Kuppam, Siddharaja Kandigai, Elavoor, Kondamanalur, Arambakkam, Naidukuppam and above surrounding areas.