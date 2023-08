Power shutdown today

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Adyar, Tambaram, Guindy, Avadi and Tondiarpet on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mylapore: Foreshore Estate, Santhome High Road, Dooming Kuppam, Mullaima Nagar, Srinivasapuram, East Circle Road, Luz Church, Rosary Church Road, Muthu Street, Kutchery Road, Papanasam Salai, Kannilal Street, Solaiappan Street, Mandaveli Venkatesa Agraharam, Nallappan Street, Tiruvalluvarpettai and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Enjambakkam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Qui-De-Millath Street, Audhithyaram Nagar, J Nagar, Pannaiyur Kuppam and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Sithalapakkam Pillayar Kovil Street, Mandaveli Street, Kulakarai Street, Somu Nagar, Dawood Nagar, Velachery Main Road and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Bajanai Koil Street, Veerasamy Street, Tirumalai Street, Ethirajulu Street, Dr Ambedkar Salai, Jeeva Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Bharathiyar Salai, Pavendar Bharathidasan Salai and above all surrounding areas

Avadi: Raventhara Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Siva Sankarapuram, Thendral Nagar, Moorthy Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet: Ennore Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazaar, Kattukuppam, Nehru Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Thaazhanguppam, Nettukuppam, Ernavoor Kuppam, Shanmugapuram and above all surrounding areas.