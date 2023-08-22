Begin typing your search...
Power shutdown on Wednesday: Check details
Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed
CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Guindy, Avadi and Perambur areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.
Guindy: Ramapuram Mugalivakkam, Shanthi Nagar, AGS Colony, Kumutham Nagar, SS Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.
Avadi: Pattabiram Bharathiyar Nagar, Deena Dhayalan Nagar, IAF Road, Police Quarters, Tiruvalluvar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.
Perambur: Sembium Cauvery Salai, Tondairpet High Road, Kodungaiyur, Gandhi Nagar, BB Road, Madhavaram and above all surrounding areas.
