Power shutdown on Tuesday: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy and IT Corridor areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Mylapore: Lady Willington Ayodhya Nagar, Aarimuthu Street, Dr. Besant Road, Nallathambi Street, Palani Amman Koil, Triplicane High Road, T.P Koil Street, Thoppu Venkatachalam Street, Llyoids Road and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Radha Nagar Ganapathypuram Main Road, Selvaraj Street, Kalaimagal Street, Esakkiyam Street, Sannathi Street, Nagathamman Kovil Street, Mani Naicker Street, 200 Feet Road, Agni Flats and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Ramapuram Nandambakkam, C.R.R Puram, Casa Grand, Kaviya Garden, Ramamoorthy Avenue, M.R.K Nagar, Royala Nagar 1 St Main Road &Amp; Cross Street, Srm University, Thirumalai Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: Etl M.C.N Nagar, S.B.I Colony, Theradi Street, Arumugam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, M.G Road, Ellaiamman Nagar, Omr, C.B.I Colony, Velachery Main Road, V.G.P Santhi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.